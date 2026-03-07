Spencer Jones News: Limited to 10 minutes in return

Jones (shoulder) tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds across 10 minutes in Friday's 142-103 loss to the Knicks.

Jones was one of three Denver players to return from an injury Friday, as he checked back into action after missing three straight games due to a right shoulder strain, while Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Cameron Johnson (ankle) played following 17- and two-game absences, respectively. The second-year player logged all 10 of his minutes between the second and third quarters before sitting out the fourth after the Knicks had turned the game into a runaway, but even if the game had been more competitive, Jones might not have been in line for any additional playing time. Jones will be a prime candidate to lose his spot in the rotation once the Nuggets get another key player back from injury in Peyton Watson (hamstring), who could be tracking toward a return to action as soon as next week.