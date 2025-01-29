Spencer Jones News: Minimal impact Tuesday

Jones (hand) recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 28 minutes in Tuesday's win over Stockton.

Jones returned from a hand injury after missing the last two games, but he didn't have much of an impact outside of his contributions in the blocks category. Jones is one of Denver's two-way players, but he's expected to see most of his playing time in the G League rather than the NBA.