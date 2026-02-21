Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Nabs first career double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Jones notched 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 157-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The second-year forward saw some extra run in the rout, and he used the opportunity to record his first career double-double. Even with Nikola Jokic and Cameron Johnson both healthy, Jones should still have a significant role in the frontcourt while Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) are on the shelf, but he'll need to stay on the court himself -- he's missed four of eight February games, three due to a concussion and one due to a DNP - Coach's Decision.

