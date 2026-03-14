Spencer Jones News: Not starting Saturday
Jones won't start against the Lakers on Saturday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Jones will slide to the second unit. Over three appearances off the bench this month, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 2.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 68 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2715 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1131 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More