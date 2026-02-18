Spencer Jones News: Off injury report
Jones (concussion) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Jones missed the Nuggets' last three games before the All-Star break while working his way through the league's concussion protocol, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to return Thursday. Since the new year, Jones has averaged 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 threes and 0.9 steals over 28.3 minutes per game.
