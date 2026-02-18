Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Jones (concussion) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Jones missed the Nuggets' last three games before the All-Star break while working his way through the league's concussion protocol, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to return Thursday. Since the new year, Jones has averaged 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 threes and 0.9 steals over 28.3 minutes per game.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Jones See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago