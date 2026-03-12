Spencer Jones News: Promoted to starting five
Jones will start Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Jones will make his first start since Feb. 4, as the Nuggets ask him to fill in for Aaron Gordon (hamstring) Thursday evening. Jones has offered up limited contributions lately and has scored in double figures only once in his last 12 outings (four starts).
