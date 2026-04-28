Spencer Jones headshot

Spencer Jones News: Provides spark in fill-in role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Jones closed with 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 125-113 victory over Minnesota in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jones joined the starting five with Aaron Gordon (calf) out of commission, and the second-year pro recorded his second-highest scoring total of the season during the convincing victory. The Stanford product started in 37 of 64 games this season and has witnessed sharp increases in minutes, points, rebounds and assists during the 2025-26 campaign. Jones has finished with zero points twice during this series, and a return from Gordon in Game 6 could greatly diminish his fantasy prospects.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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