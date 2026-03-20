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Spencer Jones News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Jones won't start Friday's game against the Raptors.

With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Jones will slide back to the second unit. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 4.0 points and 3.6 rebounds across 18.6 minutes per game over his last five outings off the bench.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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