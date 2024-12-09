Spencer Jones News: Scores 26 points in G League

Jones played 37 minutes Sunday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 114-112 win versus Sioux Falls and compiled 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Jones had a productive outing versus the Skyforce as his 26 points scored served as new season high for the 23-year-old. The two-way player has appeared in just two NBA games with the Nuggets so far this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.