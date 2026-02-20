Spencer Jones News: Sees 16 minutes in loss

Jones totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Clippers.

Jones missed the Nuggets' last three games before the All-Star break while working his way through the league's concussion protocol, and he saw a modest workload Thursday. Meanwhile, both Julian Strawther and Bruce Brown played featured roles on the wings and had far more success.