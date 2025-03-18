Spencer Jones News: Sees 19 minutes in win

Jones contributed six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 114-105 victory over Golden State.

Christian Braun (foot), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (elbow) were all sidelined Monday, allowing Jones to log a career-high 19 minutes. He made the most of his limited run, but the same can be said about guys like Hunter Tyson and Vlatko Cancar. Fantasy managers can continue to monitor Jones' progress from the wire.