Spencer Jones News: Sees 35 minutes in loss
Jones registered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The Nuggets struggled with injuries this season at forward, but Jones emerged from his two-way contract and earned a standard deal in the process. He ended up with 64 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 22.1 minutes per contest.
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