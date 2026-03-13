Spencer Jones News: Turns in strong final line
Jones totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 win over the Spurs.
Jones showed up from downtown during Thursday's clash and drilled his first triple since Feb. 25, which was followed up by two more threes before the night came to an end. He provided a strong boost for the Nuggets on both ends of the court after being held to zero points in 20 minutes Wednesday against Houston. Jones certainly benefitted from the absence of Aaron Gordon (hamstring), so this type of production is unlikely to last once Gordon is cleared to return.
