Spencer Jones News: Won't start Friday
Jones won't start Friday's game against the Jazz.
With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Jones will slide to the second unit. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.
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