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Spencer Jones News: Won't start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Jones won't start Friday's game against the Jazz.

With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Jones will slide to the second unit. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Spencer Jones
Denver Nuggets
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