Spencer Jones News: Won't start Saturday
Jones won't start Saturday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves.
With Aaron Gordon back from a one-game absence due to calf tightness, Jones will slide to the second unit. He totaled just 19 minutes off the bench across the first two games of this series, amassing five points and two rebounds in those appearances.
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