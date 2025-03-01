Stanley Johnson News: Drops 12 points in return

Johnson racked up 12 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 123-114 G League South Bay Lakers' loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Johnson has played well since returning to South Bay but recently suffered an Achilles injury, which has resulted in him playing in only four games thus far. However, when he's been healthy, he's been productive, averaging 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 39 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from deep.