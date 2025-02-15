Stanley Johnson News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Johnson played 39 minutes Thursday during South Bay's 108-88 loss versus Austin and tallied 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Johnson was one of the South Bay's few bright spots during Thursday's loss as he led the team in both points scored and rebounds. He has gotten off to a hot start since joining the team earlier this month as he's now scored a combined 51 points across his first two games played.