Stanley Johnson News: Leads team with six assists Monday

Johnson closed with 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 122-118 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Johnson posted team-high figures in dimes and swats Monday. The journeyman swingman remains a versatile and steady contributor in the G League, averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes across his last 10 appearances.