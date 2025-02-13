Stanley Johnson News: Team-high 26 points in season debut

Johnson tallied 26 points (10-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Johnson tied the game-high mark in points during his season debut for the G League Lakers. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft has played for five different NBA teams during his eight-year career, and he'll look to make an impact in his return to South Bay after a brief stint there in the 2021-22 campaign. Johnson last played for the Turkish club Anadolu Efes, and he averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds across 9.9 minutes per game in 23 outings.