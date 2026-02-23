Stanley Umude Injury: Sits out G League game Sunday

Umude didn't appear Sunday in the G League Austin Spurs' 102-97 win over the Memphis Hustle due to an unspecified injury or illness.

After playing four minutes of garbage time in San Antonio's home win over the Kings on Saturday, Umude wasn't able to take the court for Austin in its home game a day later. The nature of his absence Sunday isn't clear, but Umude won't rejoin the parent club ahead of its next game Monday in Detroit, as the Spurs list him out for that contest.