Stanley Umude News: Adds 18 points in G League loss

Umude finished with 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes Saturday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 127-91 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Umude buried two treys for a third straight matchup and has scored in double figures in all five regular-season appearances. The two-way guard should continue to see plenty of opportunities in the G League considering he hasn't been able to carve out a role in the Bucks' rotation.