Stanley Umude News: Closes G League season on high note

Umude turned in 31 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Umude led the team in scoring Saturday, reaching the 30-point plateau for the second time in 13 G League appearances during 2024-25. Over his last 10 contests (eight starts) with the Wisconsin Herd, the two-way player averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 assists, 1.7 assists, 0.9 blocks, 0.8 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes.