Stanley Umude News: Dominant off bench in G League
Umude played 29 minutes Saturday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 118-105 loss versus the Stars and logged 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one steal and a block.
Umude was dominant for the Herd despite the loss as he led the team in points scored while coming off the bench .The two-way player has appeared in just four games in the G League so far this season and will likely be recalled to the parent club in the near future.
