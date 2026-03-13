Stanley Umude News: Leads offense Thursday

Umude notched 21 points (7-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 122-119 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Umude finished as his team's only player with more than 20 points despite struggling from beyond the arc during the victory. Umude returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 20 and scored his most points over his last nine G League appearances. He may continue to play a major role for Austin, especially if Emanuel Miller (undisclosed) remains unavailable.