Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Stanley Umude headshot

Stanley Umude News: Productive in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 1:08pm

Umude played 29 minutes Thursday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 113-101 win over Long Island and recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

Umude has now scored 20 or more points in four of his 11 outings in the G League. While the two-way player has spent the majority of the season in the NBA, he has seen only limited action across 23 games played and should continue to see the majority of his production with the Herd.

Stanley Umude
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now