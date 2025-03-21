Stanley Umude News: Productive in G League win

Umude played 29 minutes Thursday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 113-101 win over Long Island and recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

Umude has now scored 20 or more points in four of his 11 outings in the G League. While the two-way player has spent the majority of the season in the NBA, he has seen only limited action across 23 games played and should continue to see the majority of his production with the Herd.