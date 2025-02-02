Stanley Umude News: Puts up 21 points in G League

Umude logged 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Saturday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 118-105 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Umude made his first appearance for the Herd since Dec. 11, as the two-way player has spent the bulk of the season with Milwaukee. Despite being a consistent presence on the Bucks bench, Umude has rarely been included in head coach Doc Rivers' rotation. He's made just 19 appearances for the Bucks and is averaging 3.2 minutes per game, with most of his playing time coming in end-of-game garbage-time situations.