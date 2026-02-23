Stanley Umude News: Waived by Spurs
The Spurs waived Umude on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
San Antonio has decided to replace Umude's two-way roster spot with Emanuel Miller. Depsite being released by the parent club, Umude could still have a place with the G League's Austin Spurs going forward.
Stanley Umude
Free Agent
