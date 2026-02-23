Stanley Umude headshot

Stanley Umude News: Waived by Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

The Spurs waived Umude on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

San Antonio has decided to replace Umude's two-way roster spot with Emanuel Miller. Depsite being released by the parent club, Umude could still have a place with the G League's Austin Spurs going forward.

Stanley Umude
 Free Agent
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stanley Umude
