Stefan Todorovic headshot

Stefan Todorovic Injury: Sidelined Tuesday with elbow issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 9:43am

Todorovic missed Tuesday's 108-104 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers due to an elbow injury.

Todorovic's status is now in major doubt as the severity of his injury has yet to be revealed. He has featured as a second-unit player behind Dalano Banton and D'Moi Hodge in three games since joining the Legends from the Maine Celtics, and that should be the case again once he completes his recovery.

Stefan Todorovic
 Free Agent
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