Stefan Todorovic News: Brief appearance in season finale

Todorovic (elbow) recorded five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) during two minutes in Saturday's 134-116 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Todorovic was unable to make a big impact as he logged only his first few minutes of action since March 16. With the Legends knocked out of the playoffs race, Todorovic will have to wait some time for his next chance to play. He had some outstanding scoring performances at the beginning of the season when he played for the Maine Celtics, but he slowed down and his average dropped to just 7.6 points per game.