Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephan Hicks headshot

Stephan Hicks Injury: Dealing with illness Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 11:17am

Hicks didn't play in Thursday's 127-105 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron due to an illness.

Hicks was held out of the second leg of the team's back-to-back set due to the illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Maine Celtics. He is averaging 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds across 16.1 minutes per game in 17 G League outings.

Stephan Hicks
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now