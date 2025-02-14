Stephan Hicks Injury: Dealing with illness Thursday

Hicks didn't play in Thursday's 127-105 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron due to an illness.

Hicks was held out of the second leg of the team's back-to-back set due to the illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Maine Celtics. He is averaging 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds across 16.1 minutes per game in 17 G League outings.