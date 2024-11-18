Stephan Hicks News: Adds 13 off bench

Hicks had 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 112-103 victory over the Iowa Wolves.

Hicks saw his playing time triple after logging six minutes Friday against the Wolves, and he made an impact by leading the Indiana bench in scoring. His minutes will be worth monitoring over his next few contests, as he appeared to be on the outside of the rotation looking in prior to Monday's game.