Stephan Hicks News: Scoreless in four minutes

Hicks (illness) returned to action in Monday's 121-93 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes.

Hicks hasn't played a big role for the Mad Ants, but he's certainly made the most of his minutes. Through nine appearances, Hicks is shooting 62.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.