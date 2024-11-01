Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Injury: Absence streak continues Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 2:46pm

Curry (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Curry will miss his third consecutive game due to a left ankle strain he sustained in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers. The Warriors will likely work the superstar back to playing form slowly early in the season, though his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Wizards.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
