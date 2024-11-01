Stephen Curry Injury: Absence streak continues Saturday
Curry (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Curry will miss his third consecutive game due to a left ankle strain he sustained in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers. The Warriors will likely work the superstar back to playing form slowly early in the season, though his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Wizards.
