Stephen Curry Injury: Dealing with thumb sprain

Curry is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to a right thumb sprain.

Curry recently missed a game due to knee injury management, but the thumb issue is new. For his standards, the veteran was ice-cold in December, shooting 40 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from deep in 33.0 minutes per game across 11 appearances. If he's sidelined, newcomer Dennis Schroder would presumably take on more usage.