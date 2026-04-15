Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Curry (undisclosed) exited to the locker room during the first quarter of Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Curry checked out of Wednesday's contest with 3:47 remaining in the opening quarter and headed back to the locker room. The superstar returned to the bench shortly thereafter, which bodes well for his chances of returning.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
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