Stephen Curry Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers that he expects Curry (knees) to play in Saturday's game versus the Suns, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Curry sat out the first leg of Golden State's back-to-back Friday due to bilateral knee injury management. However, the star guard is expected to return to action Saturday and will likely replace Buddy Hield in the starting five.