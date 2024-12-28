Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 9:25am

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers that he expects Curry (knees) to play in Saturday's game versus the Suns, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Curry sat out the first leg of Golden State's back-to-back Friday due to bilateral knee injury management. However, the star guard is expected to return to action Saturday and will likely replace Buddy Hield in the starting five.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
