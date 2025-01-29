Stephen Curry Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Curry (knees) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Curry took a seat for Tuesday's win over the Jazz for rest purposes, and as expected, he'll likely return to action versus Oklahoma City during the second night of a back-to-back set. Across 11 January appearances, Curry has averaged 23.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.