Stephen Curry Injury: Expected to play Wednesday
Curry (knees) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Curry took a seat for Tuesday's win over the Jazz for rest purposes, and as expected, he'll likely return to action versus Oklahoma City during the second night of a back-to-back set. Across 11 January appearances, Curry has averaged 23.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now