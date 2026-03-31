Stephen Curry Injury: Eyeing Sunday return

Curry (knee) is hopeful to return for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Sam Amick and Nick Friedell of The Athletic report.

Curry was able to practice in full for the first time since suffering a knee injury Jan. 30 against Detroit, which included participating in a five-on-five scrimmage after practice, per Amick and Friedell. The goal is for Curry to return to game action Sunday, assuming he checks out fine following Tuesday's activities. The sharpshooter has already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with San Antonio and is being considered doubtful for Thursday against Cleveland, so he looks to have at least a few more days to make sure his knee feels strong before potentially facing live competition. The Warriors should have additional updates on Curry's status as Sunday approaches.