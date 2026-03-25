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Stephen Curry Injury: Hasn't begun scrimmaging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 5:33pm

The Warriors announced Wednesday that Curry (knee) has yet to participate in a scrimmage, and another update is expected to come later this week, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Golden State indicated earlier in March that it hoped Curry would return before April. Given that the veteran point guard hasn't participated in a scrimmage, it's growing unlikely he'll reach that goal. More information should be provided in the coming days, at which point a clearer timetable for return could be revealed.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
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