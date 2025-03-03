Stephen Curry Injury: Hopes to play Tuesday

Curry tweaked his ankle during Monday's win over the Hornets and believes he'll feel healthy enough to play Tuesday against the Knicks, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry was able to remain in the game after tweaking his ankle, but the team will monitor him closely before ruling him in for the second half of a back-to-back. "I think I'm going to play," said Curry after the game. "But if my ankle says I shouldn't play, then I won't play." The star point guard will presumably be re-evaluated Tuesday morning.