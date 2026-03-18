Stephen Curry Injury: Hopes to return before end of month

The Warriors are optimistic that Curry (knee) will be able to return before the end of March, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The superstar guard has been on the shelf since the start of February due to a right knee injury, but he's intensifying his on-court activity amid his rehab. It sounds like Curry remains week-to-week, and it's worth noting Golden State returns from its current road trip in the March 25 matchup versus the Nets. In the meantime, Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton should continue holding down the fort in the backcourt.