Stephen Curry Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 2:56pm

Curry (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Curry has missed only seven games during the 2024-25 campaign, but he may miss an eighth against the Pistons on Thursday due to left knee inflammation. The Warriors are coming off two losses and desperately need to get back on track, so if Curry is ruled out, it'll be a big blow for Golden State. Head coach Steve Kerr will likely turn to Dennis Schroder (hip) to pick up the slack at point guard in Detroit if he plays, as he is also questionable for this game.

