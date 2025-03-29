Stephen Curry Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Curry (pelvis) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Curry returned Friday from a two-game absence due to a left pelvic contusion and registered 23 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals in a 111-95 win over the Pelicans. He's still not 100 percent healthy as evidenced by his appearance on the injury report, but Curry doesn't appear to be in serious jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest.