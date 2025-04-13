Fantasy Basketball
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Likely to play vs. LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Curry (thumb) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Curry is dealing with a thumb injury on his shooting hand but is trending toward playing Sunday. The Warriors are trying to secure a spot in the first round of the NBA playoffs rather than having to go through the Play-In Tournament, which is why the superstar will likely be on the floor to face the Clippers.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
