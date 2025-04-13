Stephen Curry Injury: Likely to play vs. LAC
Curry (thumb) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Curry is dealing with a thumb injury on his shooting hand but is trending toward playing Sunday. The Warriors are trying to secure a spot in the first round of the NBA playoffs rather than having to go through the Play-In Tournament, which is why the superstar will likely be on the floor to face the Clippers.
