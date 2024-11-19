Stephen Curry Injury: Likely to suit up for Wednesday

Curry (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Curry has been a mainstay on the injury report and is dealing with lingering left knee inflammation. The superstar played through the issue during Monday's loss to the Clippers, during which he posted 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 32 minutes. If things take a turn for the worse for Curry, Gary Payton and Brandin Podziemski are candidates for an increased role.