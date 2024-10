Curry (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Clippers.

This comes from the official injury report, so there isn't much clarity on the severity just yet. To make matters worse for Golden State, De'Anthony Melton (back) is also out and Andrew Wiggins (back) is listed as questionable. With Curry sidelined, Draymond Green is likely to take on a lot of playmaking responsibility, while Brandin Podziemski could see a big uptick in fantasy value.