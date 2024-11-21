Stephen Curry Injury: Listed probable for Friday

Curry is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee bursitis.

The probable tag suggests Curry should end up playing and handling his regular workload for the Warriors, as he's been dealing with knee pain over the last two weeks. However, Golden State will likely exercise caution with the health of its star floor general, especially after losing De'Anthony Melton to a season-ending knee injury earlier this week. Curry is averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game since the beginning of November.