Stephen Curry Injury: Officially questionable for Monday

Curry (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

As expected, Curry will have a chance to return Monday after missing three straight games due to a left ankle strain. Even if he's cleared, Curry will likely face restrictions, which shouldn't be overly concerning as he's yet to play more than 27 minutes in a game this season. If Curry remains out, Brandin Podziemski should remain in the starting lineup.