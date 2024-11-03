Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Officially questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Curry (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

As expected, Curry will have a chance to return Monday after missing three straight games due to a left ankle strain. Even if he's cleared, Curry will likely face restrictions, which shouldn't be overly concerning as he's yet to play more than 27 minutes in a game this season. If Curry remains out, Brandin Podziemski should remain in the starting lineup.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now