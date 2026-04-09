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Stephen Curry Injury: Out against Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Curry (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Curry will miss the front end of this back-to-back set for injury maintenance. Presumably, he'll be back in action against the Kings on Friday. Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer could be more involved in the backcourt with this news.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
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