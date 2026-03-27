Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Out at least two more games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Curry (knee) will be re-evaluated next week and will miss at least the next two games, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Curry will miss Friday's game versus the Wizards in addition to Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, and considering he's yet to practice, it seems unlikely he'll be able to get back out there for Wednesday's game against the Spurs. Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer will continue to soak up the point guard minutes in Golden State while Curry is out.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Curry See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago